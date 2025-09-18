South-West pensioners fault floating of parallel union in Ekiti

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners(NUP) in the South West region has faulted the establishment of a parallel union for pensioners in Ekiti State.

It would be recalled that some retirees recently pulled out of the NUP and formed a parallel union named Pensioners Association of Nigeria (PAN) in the state over what they described as lack of transparency and accountability in the union.

But the NUP leaders during their resolutions after the zonal meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday threatened to drag the state government to court if the check-up dues of its members are not paid by the end of September.

Addressing newsmen, the NUP Southwest Public Relations Officer, Dr. Olusegun Abatan, alleged that the state government is causing division in the union by embracing the parallel union, which he said is unconstitutional.

The senior citizens called on Governor Biodun Oyebanji to focus on governance and stop dabbling in the affairs of pensioners.

“There are lots of things the governor needs to do to make life meaningful for residents of Ekiti State rather than getting involved in pensioners’ matters.

“Governor Oyebanji should leave pensioners alone and focus on his constitutional roles of governance, ” he said.

According to Abatan, the Ekiti State government has stopped the payment of pensions for the last five months, saying this is an aberration and uncalled for.

On taxation, the NUP PRO explained that taxing pensioners in the country would further contribute to their suffering, saying, ” no country in the world taxes pensioners. “

He noted that for the government to impose tax on pensioners, it should increase their take-home pay and that of civil servants.

Abatan said, “the state governments should also improve healthcare delivery, the economy, and roads with the increased allocations from the federation account, hence the need to judiciously spend the money.”

