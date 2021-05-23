South-West pensioners ask govs to implement consequential adjustment

Pensioners under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, South-West zone have called on the governors from the region to consider the implementation of the recently approved consequential adjustment and increase in pension to reflect the new National Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

The pensioners who stated this during the meeting of the union in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Friday, disclosed that the Federal Government had approved an adjustment in pensions of retirees under the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme arising from the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage Act 2019.

Speaking, the South-West Chairman of the NUP, Elder Ayo Ikumapayi, lamented over the suffering of senior citizens in the country after serving the nation, saying the suffering is becoming unbearable.

Ikumapayi appealed to the southwest governors to rescue pensioners from untimely death by implementing the pension increment as approved under the new national minimum wage.

Also Speaking, the NUP South-West Public Relations Officer, Segun Abatan cautioned against favouritism and irregularities in the payment of gratuities in Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Oyo and Ekiti, however, commended Lagos and Ondo State Governments for implementing 33.4 per cent pension increase for deserving retirees.

He said: “We urge our governors in the South-West to implement the consequential adjustment and increase in pension to reflect the new National Minimum Wage. Our retirees are suffering, some even go home with as little as N600 per month.

“We also appeal to our governors to exclude pensioners from percentage monthly salary payment. Let’s our members get their full pensions. It is not good enough.”

The pensioners also expressed displeasure over the high rate of insecurity in the country and appealed to the government at all levels to be proactive in providing jobs for the unemployed youths, while they warned against a hike in pump price and electricity tariffs.

