South-West PDP reconciliation: Oyinlola visits Olopoeyan in Ibadan

AS part of efforts aimed at ensuring that absolute peace returns to the party in the South-West part of the country, chairman of South-West PDP reconciliation committee and former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on Tuesday visited a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adebisi Olopoeyan, at his Bashorun, Ibadan residence.

Oyinlola’s visit to Olopoeyan was borne out of a South-West stakeholders meeting of the party which held in Ibadan of which Olopoeyan was an integral part. The former governor of Osun State noted that he was at Olopoeyan’s residence as part of a move to reconcile all aggrieved stakeholders in the party within the South-West zone and Olopoeyan is actually one of those needed to get across to in order to make headway.

The former military administrator of Lagos State further hinted that the time was not ripe to make known details of the meeting, adding that the committee was yet to conclude on the numerous visits to the aggrieved stakeholders. Reacting to the visit, Olopoeyan said, “I was actually not aware the committee members were coming but I really appreciate their visit. There is no doubt about the fact that their visit centred on my complaints about governor Seyi Makinde and his negative disposition to the stakeholders and a good number of members of the party.

“I used the opportunity of the meeting to share my thoughts about happenings in the party and make known my grievance about how the governor had been treating and handling the party since he came to power.” He, however, informed that the committee was yet to reach a notable compromise as members promised to get back to him after the completion of the assignment.

