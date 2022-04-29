South West PDP leaders receive Gov Emmanuel in Ibadan

PDP presidential aspirant and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel was received in Ibadan on Thursday by PDP leaders from the Southwest states, hosted by Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Introducing the presidential aspirant, Chairman of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council, former two-term governor of Benue State and currently Senator of the Federal Republic, Gabriel Suswam, said “Our economy has been run aground. Leyland used to be in Ibadan assembling trucks. That is no more. We need someone who understands the economy to stop the borrowing binge which has indebted generations yet to be born. With the Federal Government going to the capital market to borrow, the private is crowded out and the economy will continue to decline further. So we need someone who will make a difference and Gov. Emmanuel is that person.”

Addressing the party loyalists, the aspirant told them, “Now is the time to say it is enough with brain drain, sliding currency, current neglect of education, insecurity, etc. Everywhere you go, people acknowledge that Nigeria is blessed but that we lack leadership. Now the opportunity beckons for good leadership. The vision of our forefathers must be resuscitated and moved forward. The years that the cankerworms have eaten, the Lord is ready to restore. But he needs someone to partner with. And that person is Udom Emmanuel.”

He added that “While industries are closing down elsewhere, they are springing up in Akwa Ibom, providing jobs for our youths and others. The best syringes are being produced in Akwa Ibom and are being exported abroad. If given the national stage, we can replicate these and more there.”

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said that “nobody who listens to Udom Emmanuel will be in doubt of his ability and capacity to lead our country well and as my colleague, I wish him well. Our delegates in the southwest are not driven by money, but by the intellectual content of the aspirants. These delegates have heard you clearly and will act along the lines of their conscience.”

