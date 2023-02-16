By: ‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

The Convener of Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) Oyetunde Ojo, has disclosed that leaders of opposition parties in the region have expressed readiness to support and work for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu during the February 25 election.

Ojo disclosed this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, during a strategic meeting with SWAGA members across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

He explained that leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Labour Party (LP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) across the six geo-political zones have approached SWAGA’s leadership to express their willingness to work for the emergence of Tinubu.

The former House of Representatives member who refused to mention names of the heavyweights in the region, however added that the leaders across political parties would openly identify with and declare supports for Tinubu in the coming days.

He said southwest leaders irrespective of party affiliation are unanimous on the presidential election as they have been working assiduously behind the scene to ensure the APC presidential flag bearer emerge victorious in the February 25 general election.

Ojo noted that opposition leaders like former governor, Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni have not hidden their untiring love and preference for Tinubu, adding that his acceptability across political platforms was a product of age-long camaraderie, networking and bridge-building.

According to him, “To be honest, Asiwaju Tinubu will win the coming election. This is a man that is loved by masses, traders, market women as well as traditional rulers. He is equally well received by opposition parties.

“Let me take former governor Ayodele Fayose for example. He is in the PDP but he has been saying he wants Tinubu as a president. And I can even tell you that Asiwaju Segun Oni is in SDP but deep in his mind can’t vote against Tinubu.

“It’s not anti-party. It’s a personal issue and relationship they have with Tinubu. Governor Fayose has been saying it even though governor Oni is a bit quite about it but I know in his mind he can’t work against Tinubu.”

On his part, the National coordinator of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye stated he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Tinubu would win the election at the first ballot with the massive support of the masses who were desperately yearning for a new lease of life.





He said that Nigerians are determined to vote Tinubu despite artificial scarcity of fuel and the new naira notes, noting that they understood the twin problems were intentionally created by fifth columnists in the presidency to prevent the former Lagos governor’s electoral victory.

Adeyeye added that the cabals would be disappointed with results of the election as absolute majority of Nigerians are not distracted in their strong steadfastness to install Tinubu as the next president for a better and prosperous Nigeria.

“This is self-inflicted wound on Nigerians by those that are charged to protect the economic interest of the Nigerians but have decided to crumble everything for their own special purpose. They decided to do this to affect the chance of a particular candidate but they have failed because people are beginning to understand the reason why Nigerians are going through this hardship.

“Changing the currency in the time of election should never be on the card. If at all you want to change currency, why given an unnecessary time limit? Would the whole world or Nigeria crumble if the time limit is extended?, ” Adeyeye said.

Adeyeye admonished SWAGA members to spread gospel of Tinubu’s candidacy to every nook and cranny of the country, saying that Nigeria’s current situation demands experienced hands like Tinubu not a beginner.

