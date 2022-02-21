South West must change voting pattern in 2023 ― Atiku’s aide

Senior Special Aide to the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi has called on concerned stakeholders in southwest Nigeria to initiate a sensitization campaign to change the voting pattern in the zone.

Fabiyi, a frontline grassroots politician decried the percentage of voter turnout during the 2019 general elections; according to him, it is becoming worrisome and must not be allowed to continue. He said every eligible voter in the southwest must endeavour to exercise his or her voting right as the nation’s constitution has stated, adding that Nigeria’s democracy can only perform better when more people vote.

He, however, called on stakeholders in the zone to push efforts to increase voter turnout and encourage participation in the political process.

The Director-General, Amalgamated Atiku Support Group (AASG) in a press interview on Sunday, shortly after meeting state executive of the group in Abeokuta, the state capital said, “the issue of south-west not committed to voting is becoming very worrisome, especially from the last two general elections. Historically, South West made Nigeria’s democratization process succeed, hence it beats someone imagination now that the involvement of the zone is not as it should be in terms of voting but I think, largely what we should do, is for the active players in politics to get on more orientation and let people know the essence of participating in democratization process particularly voting; the people need to know voting is their right and they must vote.”

On Atiku’s presidential ambition, Fabiyi reiterated that the former vice president will contest with optimism that his emergence will be well received by every section of the country. He extolled the virtues and credentials of Atiku, saying he will soon declare his intention to run for Nigeria’s number one seat.

According to him, Atiku is a goal getter, he will run and win for the people of Nigeria. In 2023, Nigeria needs a leader who will move the country forward. A leader who will enjoy massive acceptance from every part of the country in addition to his capacity, character and vision.

He pointed out that, with the current misrule of the incumbent APC-led government, the country has been taken 50 years backwards hence the need to think about who can actually activate the necessary change that we need regardless of his age, tribe or religion.

“We need somebody who can unite us. Igbos are afraid of the Yorubas, Yorubas are afraid of the Hausas, Hausas are afraid of the Fulanis. like I said no thanks to President Buhari who has brought us to this point. So what we need to do is to bring on board somebody with character, and capacity that can unite this country. Nigeria is one and we want it to remain one; even after the civil war, we come back to be together, so for me, what we need now is that man who can fix the bill like Atiku Abubakar, who has shown character, capacity whose emergence will be well received by every session of the country.

“North East will not deny him, North Central will not deny him, North West will not deny him, South East will not also deny him, because he is their friend, long term associate and in-law. In the South West, it is the same thing and in the South-South. He has given them businesses that have made their children excel in life. He has relationships everywhere. He is totally detribalized, we need somebody like that to bring the country back together, revamp the economy because we are on the precipice right now. So if care is not taken, and if we don’t do what we need to do, then we run into more troubles.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Coordinator of Amalgamated Atiku Support Group, Hon. Waliu Oladipupo said the group will stand on Atiku’s mandate. He noted that the vision is that, Atiku Abubakar being an experienced man get the opportunity to run the affairs of the country because Nigeria is currently enmeshed with several challenges particularly the economy as prices of commodities are actually skyrocketing daily, stressing that, the group will preach the gospel to the people to make sure Atiku Abubakar emerge and fix Nigeria for a better future.

