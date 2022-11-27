South West Muslims have no other option than to support Tinubu — MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has said that Muslims in the South West zone have no other options than to support the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

MURIC Director, Professor Isiaq Akintola made this disclosure while addressing journalists at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State at the weekend.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state is the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

It will be recalled that South West Muslims under the platform of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) through its President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo had last week endorsed the candidature of Tinubu.

Akintola also said that Muslims in the South West region have no other than to support Tinubu.

Akintola who addressed journalists at the sideline during a send-forth and book presentation organised by MUSWEN in honour of a former Executive Secretary of the organisation, Professor Daud Noibi, said that the Yoruba Muslims have been suffering for decades.





He added that those who have either been president or vice president from the region are Christians.

He insisted that the South West Muslims which has MUSWEN as its umbrella body have no other options than to support Tinubu in 2023 because he is the only known presidential candidate from the region.

Akintola said, “MUSWEN endorsed the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I want to affirm that MUSWEN has no other choice. They don’t have any other alternative.

“MURIC has said it earlier that we are supporting a Muslim presidential candidate from the South West.

“Because, the Yoruba Muslims have suffered for decades. All those who have been either president or vice president are Christians.

“From Obasanjo to Diya to Shonekan and now to the current Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, all of them have been Christians.

“At this time, we are supporting MUSWEN for endorsing Tinubu. MURIC has said it earlier that we want a Muslim presidential candidate and since Tinubu has emerged as the APC candidate, the South West Muslims have no other choice than to support him.”