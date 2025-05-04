South-West: Labour Party lawmaker donates offices to OBIdient Movement

Hon. Seyi Sowunmi, a Labour Party member of the House of Representatives, has donated operational offices to the Obedient Movement in six South West states: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti.

This gesture aims to boost the movement’s morale and solidify its presence in the region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The donation was made during the movement’s regional conference in Lagos, which was attended by leaders and representatives from the South West and beyond. The conference focused on charting a way forward for the movement and galvanizing supporters towards its long-term political vision.

As the Southwest coordinator of the Obedient Movement and House of Representatives Caucus Leader of the Labour Party, Hon. Sowunmi’s commitment to the movement remains unwavering despite current political realignments. The Obedient Movement’s National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, and other dignitaries were present at the meeting, which marked a significant step in the movement’s efforts to strengthen its regional presence.