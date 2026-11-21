… urges FG, state governments to invest in education of citizens

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has praised the visionary leadership of the first Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo, particularly in the area of education, which he said positioned the region to have the highest number of professionals in Nigeria.

Speaking on Saturday at the third edition of the Annual Paul Alaje Colloquium in Abuja, the former President noted that Awolowo invested heavily in education in the Western Region, resulting in a high density of professionals in the South-West.

“if you look at Nigeria, when we were in the regions, northern region, eastern region, western region, people always talk about Obafemi Awolowo. He had a clear vision on how he will lift the Western region.

“Development is very wide, but little is invested in education, and that is why today you have more professionals in the South West, whether you like it or not”.

Jonathan stated that “you have more professionals in the South West, whether you like it or not, because of the way Ewo invested in education, and I will relate it to some other countries”.

Speaking further, the former President said a nation’s brand is its identity, reputation and standing among the community of nations. “It is what the world thinks and says about us, based not merely on our claims, but on our conduct, institutions, achievements and the experiences of our citizens.

“A strong national brand attracts investment, tourism, international partnerships and opportunities for its citizens. It inspires patriotism at home and commands respect abroad” he stated.

Jonathan emphasised that effective leadership required a clear, internalised vision rather than reliance on consultants to write hollow manifestos, using historical examples to highlight how specific investments created long-term societal shifts.

He also noted that while Nigeria possessed a massive tech ecosystem with over 3,300 startups, structural issues remained. “The discussion touches upon several critical areas for improvement:

“Nigeria is currently overtaking Kenya in sectors like banking, finance, and health technology”, adding that the country was topping the tech sector in Africa.

The former President reiterated that “there is a need to sanitize democracy by improving political recruitment methods and moving away from voting based on primordial or religious affiliations”.

He urged leaders to focus on building sustainable systems for future generations rather than personal wealth accumulation.

Jonathan regretted that local governments were “dead”, requiring intervention from governors, presidents and parliaments, describing the current political landscape as opaque, shapeless and lacking clear standards.

He also pointed out that voting should be based on a candidate’s ability to serve the country rather than personal liking or primordial ties, urging leaders to focus on building lasting systems for future generations rather than accumulating personal wealth.

In his address, the Convener of the TPA Colloquium, Dr Paul Alaje, noted that the purpose of the Paul Alaje Colloquium was to create a platform where difficult questions were asked, evidence was examined, ideas were challenged and practical solutions emerged.

“Our conversations must influence policy, business decisions and public behaviour. Their value must be measured by what happens beyond this hall”.

He said true patriotism was not the denial of reality. “It is the courage to acknowledge what is wrong and the determination to make it right.

“We must be able to celebrate Nigeria without becoming blind to its challenges. We must demand accountability without losing hope. We must imagine a better country while accepting the responsibility of building it” the Convener stated.