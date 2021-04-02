South West govs urged to prioritise establishment of Shariah court

GOVERNORS of states in the South West have been called upon to prioritise the introduction of Shariah court in the zone for a better and crime-free society.

A Khadi of the Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Justice Abdurraheem Ahmad Sayi, made the call while speaking at the annual pre-Rammadan lecture of the Muslim community of the Federal Site and Services, Isheri-Olofin, Idimu, Lagos, with the theme ‘Examining the Islamic Will in the Context of Contemporary Legal Challenges’.

The jurist, who is also the Chief Imam of Silver Point Central Mosque, Badore, Ajah, Lagos, argued that states operating the Shariah legal system enjoyed freedom from wrongdoing and crime.

“It is important we all put our personal and political interests aside and embrace a system that guarantees an orderly society that everyone would be proud of,” he said.

According to Justice Sayi, things that the Shariah Court stands against are injustice, crime, sexual immorality, corruption, terrorism, domestic violence, cyber crime, among others.

“Any society that takes this as priority is bound to be great and safe for all, irrespective of religious and other differences,” Justice Sayi said.

In another lecture, a legal practitioner, Mr Shakirullah Obale, charged Nigerians to prevent crises from erupting in their homes after their demise.

Obale said it was important for Muslims and other Nigerians to put premium on making a will for unity among their family members during and after their lifetime.

He noted that many families take the issue of will for granted whereas “it is one of the important affairs of our existence as human beings.”

Obale stated that the law of inheritance is very clear about the issue of will in order to avoid controversies upon the death of a person, pointing out that sharing formulas change daily and, therefore, the need to make projections against unforeseen situations.

“It is important to review your will at intervals because it is sacrosanct that even sharing formulas change every day and you must project unplanned circumstances like death of child or unplanned babies and wives after earlier documented will,” he said.

He stressed that in many families, after the demise of the owner of properties, little corrections of the will become serious issues which most times lead to disarray in family which ultimately affects the society.

Obale implored Muslims to prepare for the holy month of Ramadan which is around the corner and thanked members of the Muslim community of the Federal Site and Services, Isheri-Olofin, for organising the programme to refresh their minds.

