Governors of South-West states paid a condolence visit to the Ibadan residence of the late governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday, assuring collaboration to give Akeredolu a deserving burial.

The roll call of governors was received by the late governor’s wife, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, and some members of the Akeredolu family included Governors Dapo Abiodun, Biodun Oyebanji, Ademola Adeleke, and Oyo deputy governor, Mr. Bayo Lawal, while Lagos governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was still expected.

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who spoke on behalf of his fellow governors, stated that the South-West states would set up a joint committee to collaborate with the Akeredolu family and the Ondo State government to give the late governor a befitting burial.

Abiodun described Akeredolu as courageous, fearless, and someone who successfully championed several causes, leaving a void that would be very difficult for anyone to fill.

Noteworthy among the causes he pointed out was Akeredolu’s resoluteness in campaigning for a Southern presidency in the last general election. Abiodun said, “This is a man who advocated for a Southern presidency.

We vividly recall the reinvigorated Southern Governors’ Forum meeting in Delta state about two and a half years ago, where he championed the cause for the southern presidency to come from the South. He stayed committed to this cause and many others that he successfully championed.”

“Governor Akeredolu will be sorely missed by all of us. The void that he left will be very difficult to fill. Collectively, we will be mainly responsible for his funeral rites to accord him the farewell he deserves.

We will set up a joint committee of the South-Western states to work with the family and collaborate with the government of Ondo State to ensure that we give him a deserving funeral.

We are all here—governors of the South West states: Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo. Lagos will soon be here; he has some flight issues.”

“We are here to commiserate with the Akeredolu family and the Ondo State government on the passing of our senior colleague and brother, His Excellency, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, whom the Lord has called to His side.

Without a doubt, we are all still in a state of shock and disbelief. Governor Akeredolu was the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum—a position he held and led very courageously and fearlessly. He was a learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a successful second-term governor of Ondo State.”

“All of us are here on behalf of our families, the entire South-Western states, to commiserate with the family and people of Ondo State.

Our prayer is that the Almighty God will forgive his sins and grant him eternal repose. We also pray that the wife, children, family members, and the entire government of Ondo State have the strength to bear this very sad, shocking, and painful exit.”

