South-West governors in Ogun as Buhari arrives to commission projects

Governors in the South-West, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Mr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo); represented by his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan were on Thursday in Ogun State to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, adorned in blue and white adire fabric, together with the host, Governor Dapo Abiodun, commissioned the 14km Epe-Mojoda-Ijebu-Ode highway and equally inaugurated the Gateway City Gate Monument Park located at the Sagamu Interchange.

Others at the reception in honour of the president were the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; former governors of the state, Chiefs Olusegun Osoba; Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Others were former deputy governors of the state, Alhaja Makanjuola Badru and Mr Segun Adesegun; former speakers of the House of Assembly, Honourables Titi Oseni-Gomez and Suraj Adekunbi; the deputy governor of the state, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele and the wife of the governor of the state, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun.

The Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson; former deputy govenror of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Tunde Lemo; S.K Onafowokan, Mr. Segun Awolowo among others, were also in attendance.