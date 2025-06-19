South-West Development Commission will drive economic integration — MD nominee

The nominee for the post of Managing Director of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC), Dr. Charles Akinola, said on Wednesday that the commission’s vision is to create a unified economic bloc that would attract multiple investments.

He spoke during his screening before the Senate Committee on the South-West Development Commission at the National Assembly, explaining that the commission aims to focus on building a strong regional unit.

“Our vision is premised on a strong regional development strategy — six states, one bloc.

“By approaching the region as a single economic entity, we can build a highly competitive identity that attracts both investment and top-tier talent,” he told the panel.

Akinola, an economist and public policy expert with over 30 years of experience, assured the committee of his ability to steer the SWDC to deliver the desired results.

“My vision is for a globally competitive, forward-looking, and resilient South-West within a prosperous Nigeria.

“The region should become a hub for manufacturing, innovation, and job creation.

“I also see great potential in making the South-West a leader in the digital and creative economies,” he added.

He said that under his leadership, the SWDC would be strategically aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, leveraging the region’s rich pool of talent both at home and in the Diaspora to fulfill its mandate.

Akinola further stated, “Infrastructure development will be a key priority, particularly in enhancing regional interconnectivity and achieving energy self-sufficiency.

“These are critical for driving industrialisation across the South-West.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on SWDC, Senator Yunus Akintunde, spoke about the commission’s current funding structure, explaining that it consists primarily of a takeoff grant.

“What you have is not yet a full capital vote, but a takeoff grant.

“This places a significant responsibility on the pioneer management team and board. You are laying the foundation, and I trust that God will guide you through the journey,” he stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE