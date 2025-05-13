South-West can serve as catalyst for Nigeria’s economic growth, if… — Odua chairman

The Chairman, Odua Investment Company (OIC), Chief Bimbo Ashiru, says the South-West Region has the capacity to serve as a catalyst for the rest of the country in the area of economic growth and social models for job creation, by developing models that promote the development of MSMEs’ capacity and growth, through philanthropy and social investment.

Ashiru stated this at the South West Philanthropy Summit, held in Lagos, over the weekend.

The OIC boss stated that one of the ways to achieve this is for the region to develop and adapt homegrown models that seek to replicate the successes recorded in other emerging and developing countries across the world.

According to him, if the region can effectively address job creation and support MSME for sustainable growth, it can essentially transform the economy of not only the region, but that of the country, and possibly the continent.

Otunba Ashiru, however, believed that for the region to play its role as a catalyst for the growth of the nation’s economy, there is the need for businesses and government to appreciate the role philanthropy can play in transforming lives.

The two-time Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State, explained that the Summit was jointly organised by the Nigeria Philanthropy Office (NPO) in the office of the Vice President, and Odu’a Investment Company Limited, the investment holding company owned by the six states of Southwest Nigeria, with the aim of promoting philanthropy efforts in Nigeria, especially the South West.

This Summit, he added, stemmed from the need to provide an opportunity to beam the searchlight on philanthropy, and its expanding role in transforming lives, provide a platform to discuss ideas with the potential of contributing exponentially to philanthropy, especially in ways that can help address the problem of unemployment in the region.

“The Summit seeks to achieve this by fostering collaboration, exploring diverse ideas and innovative solutions, and facilitating connections, relationships and conversations that will continue well beyond this year.

Also Read: Borno gov bans sale of petrol in Bama

We hope the Summit will catalyse and promote philanthropic efforts in the area of job creation in the Southwest Region, attracting focus and resources from across the globe. The region is ready for such attention,” he stated.

Speaking on the state of Philanthropy in Nigeria, the Chairperson, Nigeria Office for Philanthropy & Impact Investment (NPO), Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke, explained that philanthropy remains key to the nation’s economic growth since it provides the unbudgetted capital for the government to fund the nation’s infrastructure.

While calling on the players from the private sector to support the move by being part of the philanthropic efforts, Thelma however assured them of a commensurate returns on such social investment.