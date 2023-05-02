A Non-Governmental Organization under the aegis of Youth For Change Enlightenment and Empowerment Foundation (YCEEF) has said the South-South should be given the Senate President slot.

It also said Senator Godswill Akpabio should be adopted as the consensus candidate as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

They expressed this at a press conference, in Kaduna on Monday, after an emergency meeting of the group.

Speaking the chairman of the group, Ahmad Muhammad said that for the sake of unity and national cohesion, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Senators-elect were urged to look no further in search of the next Senate President, but should rally support for Senator Akpabio.

“We are all aware of the track records of Senator Godswill Akpabio. He was a two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State where his landmark achievements remain visible for all to see.

“Nigerians must also be reminded that when he served as Minister of Niger Delta, the country recorded the lowest rate of pipeline vandalism and disruption of oil exploration, as a result of the respect he commands in the South-South.

“He was also a minority whip of the Senate, where his experience was further boosted as a lawmaker,” he said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the group, A.E. Adole (Esq.) described Senator Akpabio as a detribalised Nigerian, who does not discriminate between Christians or Muslims, nor regional or ethnic divides.

“In the best interest of our country and the urgent need to carry all from different demographic, social and religious strata to further unite our diverse people, we should all support Akpabio for the Senate Presidency,” he declared.