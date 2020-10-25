South-South PFN mourns dead protesters, urges youths to continue peaceful advocacy for new Nigeria

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), South-South chapter, has urged youths to continue the advocacy for freedom, using all legitimate and peaceful platforms available to birth a new Nigeria.

National Vice President, South-South of the PFN, Bishop Simeon Okah, gave the encouragement during a Black Sunday Service held at the Flock of Christ Mission in Warri, Delta State.

The service was held to mourn the killing of young Nigerians by security agents during the #EndSARS protest across the country and was attended by thousands of Christians from churches in the state.

The bishop averred that the nationwide youth protest was an answer to the prayers of the church for an end to corruption and bad leadership in the country.

While lamenting the bloodshed that followed the protest, Bishop Okah commended the courage of the youths who paid the supreme price in the fight for a better Nigeria.

He urged the youths to be bold and continue the advocacy for emancipation, using all legitimate and peaceful platforms available to them.

He, however, cautioned the youth against looting and vandalism of public and private property.

Okah warned hoodlums not to allow anyone to use them to derail the focus of the genuine agitation, expressing hope that a new Nigeria will soon be born.

Earlier in his message, titled: “Why God Allows Protests,” the Delta State PFN chairman, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, “averred that even God recognizes protests as a way of expressing grievances against constituted authorities.

He referenced the national protest led by Moses and Aaron against the oppression of the Israelites by the government of Pharaoh of Egypt in the Book of Exodus.

Enakirerhi noted that it was God that directed the protest that eventually led to the liberation of Israel from the over 400 years of slavery.

The Delta State PFN Chairman, however, expressed sadness that government’s security agencies shot and killed several unarmed youths who were only protesting against the oppression by the police and other bad policies of the state.

He further declared the support of the church for the youths, saying the blood of the youths that died during the protest must never be allowed to be in vain.

Bishop Enakirerhi, therefore, called on Christians to continue to resist bad governance and fight corruption.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the review of the 1999 Constitution to give all sections of the country equity and justice.

The Black Sunday Service had worshippers dressed in black attires and featured prayers for peace and good governance as well as for the repose of souls lost during #ENDSARS protests.

