South-South chamber hails Tinubu’s commitment to best practices in aviation sector

The Coalition of South-South Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (COSSCCIMA) has expressed its gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to international best practices in the aviation sector and youth empowerment.

In a letter dated June 3, 2025, the umbrella body of South-South Chambers of Commerce, representing the six states in the region, lauded President Tinubu for his steadfast dedication to the sustainable funding of critical aviation infrastructure, youth empowerment, economic development, and business stability in the Niger Delta.

The letter, signed by COSSCCIMA President Hon. Indutimi Komonibo and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Billy S. Gillis-Harry, commended the President for his decision to reinstate consultancy services for the collection of helicopter landing charges by NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited. The service had been temporarily suspended due to concerns raised by the Airline Operators of Nigeria.

The letter emphasized that the consultancy plays a vital role in creating employment opportunities for local youths across more than 1,000 oil and gas platforms in the region. It further noted that the consultancy will help mitigate youth restiveness, promote sustainable community development, enhance regional security and stability, increase revenue generation for critical aviation infrastructure, and improve air traffic management and regulatory oversight.

COSSCCIMA expressed its strong support for the government’s initiative, stating that business leaders and youths of the Niger Delta proudly stand with the administration and wholeheartedly endorse the vision and aspirations of President Tinubu.

The organization urged the Federal Government not to be swayed by detractors and groups operating outside legal frameworks who seek to obstruct progress and promote instability.

The letter also highlighted that many oil companies have yet to comply with the prescribed helicopter landing fee obligations, posing significant challenges to the successful implementation of the policy and the achievement of its intended benefits.

COSSCCIMA, therefore, sought the President’s intervention to ensure industry-wide compliance with these obligations under Nigerian law.

This development is seen as a significant step toward promoting youth empowerment, community development, and economic growth in the Niger Delta region.

By restoring the consultancy services, the government has demonstrated its commitment to international best practices in the aviation sector and its willingness to collaborate with stakeholders to drive economic growth and development.

The move is expected to positively impact the region by creating employment opportunities, improving air traffic management, and enhancing security and stability.

