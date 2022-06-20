South: Orubebe dumps PDP in protest over zoning

Former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Godsday Orubebe, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in protest over the party’s failure to zone its presidential ticket to the South.

He is also incensed that the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential ticket has left the two main posts in the major opposition party in the hands of the North as its National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, is also from the region.

He conveyed his feelings to the national chairman in a letter dated 20th June 2022, titled: “Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), sighted by our correspondent.

While recalling his contributions to the former ruling party, he informed the party that he had already communicated his decision to his Burutu Ward 3, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The former minister, famous for his protest against the declaration of Muhammadu Buhari during the collation of the 2015 presidential election results, praised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his efforts and gallantry at the PDP primaries.

His letter read: “I write to formally inform you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP). This I have communicated to the Chairman of Burutu Ward 3, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, effective 20th June 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter intimating you of my total withdrawal from all activities at the Ward, Local, State and National levels of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

“I am highly honoured and privileged to have been part of a political party that successfully transformed a pariah nation to one that commanded respect in the comity of nations.

“When we lost the Presidential election in 2015 in bewildered circumstances, to say the least, it was my belief that the party would use the opposition period to re-strategise with the aim of taking back power at the earliest opportunity.

“However, the present situation in the party does not inspire confidence that the party is ready to regain power in 2023. Against the mood of the nation and in complete disregard to the provisions of the party’s constitution, the party, threw the zoning of the Presidency open, which created a situation that led to the emergence of a Northerner as the party’s Presidential flagbearer, thus making the two topmost positions in the party, after your emergence as the National Chairman, to be occupied by Northerners, contrary to section 7.3(c) of the party’s constitution.

“I salute and commend the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, for his efforts and gallantry at the primaries. Posterity will be kind to him when the history of the party is written. There are lots to be said, but out of respect for the party, I leave some stories untold at this time.

“My belief in the sanctity of Nigeria is unshaken and I will continually work for her progress and development, even if it is through another route.

“Thank you, sir and I wish you all the best.”

