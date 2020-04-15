South Koreans head to polls under shadow of coronavirus

Millions of South Koreans went to the polls on Wednesday for parliamentary elections, with voters subject to strict hygiene measures to prevent any further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nearly 44 million South Koreans in total can cast their ballot, but over a quarter of these had already taken advantage of early voting, officials said.

Seven hours after the polling stations opened, the participation was 49.7 per cent, 11.8 per cent higher than four years ago, the National Election Commission announced. The figure included the early votes, the commission said.

Voters have to wear masks over their mouth and nose as well as disposable protective gloves at polling sites.

They must have their temperatures taken and observe social distancing rules.

The governing Democratic Party (DP) of the social liberal President Moon Jae In is the favourite to come out top.

According to the last opinion polls, carried out before the two-week official campaign period, the party lay significantly ahead of the conservative United Future Party (UFP).

At stake is the distribution of 300 seats. Forty-one parties are standing for election.

The vote is seen as a test for the government under Moon, who has been in office since May 2017. The next presidential elections are due in 2022.

The Democratic Party is hoping to capitalize on Moon’s improved approval ratings during the pandemic.

Polls indicate that the majority of the population believe the government has done a good job in containing the coronavirus outbreak, and extensive testing has made South Korea a model for other countries in dealing with the pandemic.

The number of new infections dropped below 30 for the second straight day on Tuesday, compared to a peak of over 900 new cases at the end of February.

More than 10, 500 people tested positive for the new coronavirus in the country.

Slightly more citizens than ever before had taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early, according to the election commission.

Some 26.7 per cent of eligible voters participated in the two days of early voting on Friday and Saturday. This was 0.6 per cent more than early voting in the 2017 presidential election.

Many voters said they wanted to avoid the large crowds expected on election day on Wednesday.

Next to COVID-19, the effects of the pandemic on the economy and on social issues were important issues for the election.

