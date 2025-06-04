South Korea: What to know about new president, Lee Jae-myung

Lee Jae-myung, the newly elected president of South Korea, is a self-made figure whose personal story reflects the country’s dramatic rise from poverty to prosperity.

Born in 1963, Lee’s early life was marked by extreme hardship. At the time, South Korea’s GDP per capita was on par with many sub-Saharan African countries. His parents didn’t register his birth until about a year later, a common practice due to the high infant mortality rate then.

Lee was the fifth of seven children. He dropped out of school in his teens and moved to Seongnam to work in factories to support his family. At age 15, he suffered a severe injury at a baseball glove factory that left his left arm permanently damaged.

Despite these setbacks, Lee studied on his own and eventually passed his middle and high school exams. In 1982, he was admitted to Chung-Ang University to study law and passed the bar in 1986.

As a lawyer, Lee built a reputation for defending the underprivileged, including victims of industrial accidents and people displaced by redevelopment.

He entered politics in 2006 but lost his first two races. In 2010, he was elected mayor of Seongnam and re-elected in 2014. From 2018 to 2021, he served as governor of Gyeonggi Province.

Lee became well-known for his populist policies, such as introducing a pilot universal basic income program. He ran for president in 2022 but narrowly lost to Yoon Suk-yeol by 0.73 percent—the closest result in South Korea’s history.

Despite facing multiple scandals and legal battles, Lee led the Democratic Party to a strong performance in last year’s parliamentary elections. He later secured the party’s 2025 presidential nomination with nearly 90% of the vote.

Yoon’s impeachment in December 2024 for declaring martial law opened the door for Lee’s landslide victory in the June 3, 2025, election.

Lee’s leadership style is direct and populist. Supporters admire his authenticity, while critics find him confrontational. Political experts describe him as a “progressive pragmatist”—flexible but focused on results.

As president, Lee has promised to revitalize the economy. Key proposals include expanding investment in artificial intelligence, introducing a 4.5-day work week, and offering tax breaks for families based on the number of children.

On foreign policy, he aims to improve relations with North Korea while supporting denuclearization. He also plans to maintain South Korea’s alliance with the U.S. without alienating China or Russia.

Lee takes office in a deeply polarized political climate and a complex global environment shaped by conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine and shifting U.S. trade policies under Donald Trump.

Notably, Lee had been facing five legal cases prior to the election. However, South Korean law grants presidents immunity from prosecution during their term—except in cases of insurrection or treason.

To remove legal uncertainty, the Democratic Party recently passed a law suspending criminal proceedings against newly elected presidents until after their term ends.

Lee’s election is a story of resilience—rising from child labor and injury to the highest office in the country. Now, he must navigate a divided nation and global uncertainties while delivering on his promises.

