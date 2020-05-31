South Korea records 27 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 27 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0.00 a.m. on Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,468.

The daily caseload fell below 30 in five days.

The confirmed cases rose fast in recent days due to a cluster infection at a logistics centre of local e-commerce operator Coupang in Bucheon, west of the capital Seoul.

Of the new cases, 12 were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,259.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 270.

The total fatality rate stood at 2.35 per cent.

Seven more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,405 cases.

The total recovery rate was 90.7 per cent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 910,000 people, among whom 876,060 tested negative for the virus and 23,294 are being checked.

(Xinhua/NAN)

