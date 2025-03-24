A South Korean high court has upheld the conviction of a 24-year-old man found guilty of multiple sexual offenses, including rape, after a washing machine reflection captured the act on security footage, according to reports.

Although the CCTV footage initially appeared inconclusive, investigators later discovered that the crime had been reflected in the door of a washing machine. The video submitted by the victim became a critical piece of evidence in the case.

According to the BBC, reports indicated that the man had previously been indicted for several other offenses, including the alleged rape of a former girlfriend and engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

He was first convicted and handed an eight-year prison sentence in November. However, following an appeal, the high court reduced the term to seven years, citing a settlement reached with one of the victims as a mitigating factor.

The court also ordered that he wear an ankle monitor for seven years upon release. In addition, he has been barred from employment in institutions that serve children, juveniles, and individuals with disabilities for the same duration.

