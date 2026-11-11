Nine seriously injured as South Korean bus crashes into 32 vehicles

At least nine people have been seriously injured and 48 others sustained minor injuries after a public bus crashed into 31 other vehicles in South Korea’s Seongnam city, south of Seoul.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:34 a.m. on Wednesday in the Bundang district, involving a total of 32 vehicles, according to the country’s National Fire Agency.

The collision involved four buses, a truck and 27 passenger cars.

According to the fire agency, the public bus struck several vehicles, including cars waiting at a traffic light, before crashing into a median barrier.

Emergency responders were deployed to the scene to rescue victims and provide medical assistance.

The agency said it dispatched 88 personnel and 33 emergency vehicles to the area, where an emergency medical station was also established to support the rescue operation.

Photographs from the scene showed the front of the bus badly damaged, with the vehicle resting against the median barrier.

The bus driver was also injured in the collision and was hospitalised after emergency workers freed him from the vehicle, South Korean broadcaster KBS reported.

Authorities have not established the cause of the accident, while police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

According to local broadcaster SBS, investigators plan to examine recordings from the damaged bus’s black-box system and CCTV footage to determine how the collision occurred.

The investigation is expected to establish whether the crash resulted from mechanical failure, driver error or other circumstances.

The accident disrupted traffic in the affected area as emergency workers attended to the injured and authorities worked to clear the damaged vehicles from the road.

South Korea has a highly developed public transportation network, with buses serving as an important means of movement for commuters in major cities and surrounding communities.

The incident has renewed attention on road safety and the potential consequences of large-scale collisions involving public transport vehicles.

However, officials have yet to announce any findings from the investigation, and the precise circumstances that caused the bus to strike the other vehicles remain unclear.

Authorities are expected to rely on vehicle recordings, surveillance footage and witness accounts as they work to establish the sequence of events.

(reuters)