South-East’s agitation for secession due to political imbalance, abandonment ― Senator Anyanwu

A former senator representing Imo East District, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has blamed the root cause of the agitations for secession on the current spate of political imbalance, humiliation and abandonment of the South-East.

The former parliamentarian in a statement made available to journalists in Owerri through his Special Adviser Media, Ikenna Onuoha, regretted that despite the complaints, the government is reluctant in taking bold steps towards remedying the situation.

Anyanwu identified dialogue, equality, fairness, justice and sincerity of purpose as the only antidote to insecurity.

He called on the people of the South-East geopolitical zone to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fast-track restructuring.

Anyanwu, the chief sponsor of the South-East Development Commission’s (SEDC) Bill in the 8th Senate, maintained that the clamour for restructuring was part of the programmes of the PDP aimed at entrenching development.

He said: “what the South-East zone is passing through in Nigeria is not healthy and encouraging, hence the need to join the Peoples Democratic Party to change the narrative and proffer urgent solution to the menace.”

He expressed worry that those expected to speak against the marginalisation of the Igbos were afraid to talk, adding that until the leaders in the South-East began to speak with one voice, the zone would continue to remain underdeveloped.

He said: “It’s an act of cowardice, wickedness and disservice to our people that those expected to talk are shying away and hiding themselves from the current reality.”

According to him, this is not the type of Nigeria the past heroes such as Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe, MKO Abiola, Tafawa Belewa, Sam Onunaka Mbakwe, M.O. Opara, Alex Ekwueme, Akanu Ibiam, and Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu amongst others clamoured for.

The senator however enjoined the Igbo not to lose hope on the current treatment meted out at them, assuring that the PDP was ready to correct the abnormally.