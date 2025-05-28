South-East: NAFDAC impounds three loads of hard drugs in three months

… as military vows to crush sit-at-home order by IPOB/ESN threats

‎In a renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has impounded various types of Illicit, Counterfeit and expired drugs in joint operations conducted by the military joint task force troops operating in the South-East code named ‘Operation UDOKA’.

The South East Director of the Agency, Martins Iluyomade disclosed this to defence correspondents on Wednesday at the Onitsha Military Cantonment in Anambra State during the tour of Operation UDOKA theater military operations against insurgency activities in the South East.

Iluyomade explained that the drugs were impounded during various well coronated operations carried out by the agency with the military troops and other security agencies under operations UDOKA.

According to him, such operations we’re carried out in Anambra State especially in Onitsha Enugu, Owerri and other parts of the zone.

“We have to commend the efforts of the military in the successful operations which lasted for three months.

“Alot of arrest were made and at the end of the exercise, were impounded about three loads of trailers with the street values of over a trillion naira, you can imagine the number of lives that must have been saved.

“Apart from this, drugs are being used to fuel insurgency activities in the country, once the war against illicit drugs is sustained, the battle against insurgency is fifty percent won, that is why we are fighting the war against illicit drugs to a logical conclusion and we are very happy with the full support being received from the security agencies in the zone , the zone is no longer a safe haven for perpetrators.”

This comes just as military joint task force has assured the people of the zone adequate security for lives and properties ahead of the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Eastern Security Network (ESN) scheduled for May 29 and 30.in remembrance of their fallen heroes.

‎Colonel Adamu Kabiru Mohammad, Sector Commander of Sector 5, Operation UDO KA also assumed that adequate security measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety of students writing the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams across Anambra State, and the entire South-East region.

‎While addressing Defence Correspondents during the Media Team tour of the Orsumoghu axis in Ihiala Local Government Area — one of the most volatile strongholds previously controlled by IPOB and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), he stated that there was no cause for concerns as the criminal elements would be denied total access into the zone never again going by the fortified security arrangements already mapped out.

‎Speaking at Nofija, Orumba North, Colonel Mohammad emphasized that inter-agency collaboration had fortified efforts to secure examination centers against threats posed by IPOB’s compulsory sit-at-home directive scheduled for May 29 and 30.

‎He said, “Everything has been put in place to ensure the children write their WAEC exams peacefully,, We have directed our men to conduct robust patrols across all exam centers and high-risk areas to neutralize any potential security threats.”

‎IPOB had declared the sit-at-home order to commemorate its “fallen heroes” who died in pursuit of its separatist agenda. The group’s calls for a shutdown of activities across the South-East region on both days have sparked fear among residents, especially parents and students preparing for the critical school-leaving examinations.

‎Colonel Mohammad, however, downplayed the effectiveness of IPOB’s tactics, describing them as “propaganda-driven and designed to induce panic.”

‎

‎He said, “What IPOB does is to attack isolated locations, kill one or two persons, and then upload the incidents to social media to create fear and confusion,” he said. “We will not allow that to happen here. Our troops are on ground and fully mobilized to ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to write their exams.”

‎In a related development, the Sector Commander disclosed that troops under Operation UDO KA have successfully flushed out IPOB and ESN elements from their notorious operational base in Orsumoghu, Ihiala LGA.

The commander said, “the area had been a major base for IPOB and ESN terrorists. But through relentless military operations in conjunction with local vigilantes and other security agencies, we have now fully reclaimed Orsumoghu and its environs.

‎”IPOB fighters have made repeated attempts to regain control of the liberated territories but were met with stiff resistances and decisive defeat by the military.

‎”The military’s presence has significantly restored calm in the region, and the Commander reiterated the Army’s commitment to maintaining law and order while protecting civilians from extremist threats.”

‎Earlier the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division, and the Commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation UDOKA Major General Oluyemi Olatoye reiterated the commitment to ending the sit-at-home orders and other threats posed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Represented by the Chief of Staff of the Division, Brigadier General Shuaibu Umar Abubakar, , Gen Olatoye gave the assurance during a security briefing in Enugu. on arrival on the team led

‎He said, ” I want to assure the public that efforts are still ongoing to ensure that the sit-at-home issue is quashed in all South-Eastern states.

“We are not relenting in our efforts to make sure that every Monday morning, the sit-at-home directive does not work. We are very proactive about that.

‎”Operation UDO KA has encountered significant security challenges, primarily driven by the activities of IPOB and ESN. He warned that the secessionist group continues to attempt to manipulate and recruit law-abiding citizens into their ranks.

‎

‎“IPOB and ESN terrorists, over time, have made efforts to distract law-abiding citizens to pledge allegiance to their group.

“Consequently, Operation UDO KA has embarked on both kinetic and non-kinetic operations to contain their actions, reduce their freedom of movement, disrupt their collaboration, and ultimately create a secure environment conducive for political and socio-economic development.”

‎The JTF, according to him, has refined its tactics in line with the mission of the Chief of Defence Staff, which emphasises a people-centric and professional armed forces capable of delivering on its constitutional mandate.

‎”Between January and May 2025, Operation UDO KA recorded notable gains, including the surrender of 40 insurgents, who are now being processed for reintegration into civil society,” he said.

‎However, the GOC stressed that the region remains volatile, facing a spectrum of complex and dynamic security challenges. These include illegal mining, oil bunkering, arms proliferation, herder-farmer clashes, kidnappings, and communal conflicts.

‎He said, “the activities of IPOB and ESN have been most rampant in Imo State, followed closely by Anambra and Enugu.

“They have resorted to planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along commercial routes, posing a significant threat to lives and economic activity. We are taking concerted measures to mitigate the impact of these attacks.”

‎The military leadership reaffirmed its dedication to sustaining peace-building measures and combating emerging threats. Operation UDO KA, they emphasized, is here to stay until security and normalcy are fully restored in the region.

In his Remarks, the Team Leader of Group, Major Ayodeji Omojokun stated that the tour was approved by the Defence Correspondents to afford the accredited Correspondents of various media Houses in the country to know the Operations of the troops at the various theaters of operations across the country to assisting them in their reportage.

‎