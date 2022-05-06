South-East leaders, traditional rulers, CAN demand Kanu’s release, presidency

The leaders of the traditional rulers’ council, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other critical stakeholders of South-Eastern part of Nigeria have pleaded with President Mohammadu Buhari to grant the zoning opportunity to produce his successor.

The Chairman of the traditional rulers’ council, HRH Eze Charles Mkpuma and his CAN counterpart, Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, made the call to the president on Friday at the state Executive council chambers, Government House, centenary city Abakaliki.

They also pleaded with the president to release their son and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in DSS since June 2021 assuring him of total peace in the region if their appeal is granted.

According to Eze Charles Mkpuma, they have started a dialogue to ensure that all those who feel aggrieved are brought to round table discussion.

He then appealed to the president not to listen to those advocating for an interim government. According to him, they are inviting anarchy.

In his part, the CAN regional Chairman, Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali urged the president to engage in more dialogue with all nationalists and create more empowerment for the various security agencies to tackle the monster called insecurity.





“We plead with you Mr President to grant the plea for the South East to produce the next President of the country in 2023.

“We request that you exercise the promotion of equity, fairness, and social justice by all institutions and political parties especially as we approach the year of transition.

“We plead for your political solution as a father, a loving father, a forgiving father to grant Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom. He prays that he be granted pardon as we call on all agitators to cease all forms of hostilities and other demands for a nation where the plight of the poor, the weak, and the oppressed will be addressed.

“Your Excellency, history shall be kind to you and you will have the greatest ovation in the world if your administration can do that which all think will not be possible to assist for the emergence of President of Nigeria in South East of Igbo extraction come 2023.

“It was done in South West in 1999 and NADECO and other agitating groups ceased all hostilities. Agitations in the South East will likewise disappear if you grant us that unique privilege.

Meanwhile, the only surviving founder of Nigeria, and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Amaechi Mbazulike, pleaded with the President to give him peace before he joins his ancestors.

“I want to see peace in this country before I join my ancestors, I want to see peace in the south-east, particularly where there is an upsurge of crisis and something that will lead to that peace is around the corner and we are asking you to give me the mandate and I will give you peace. I guarantee you this, Mr President.

“We say in Igbo land that a mad man is owned by his people. If somebody was mad yesterday, and on the guarantee of elders like me and other elders, I will bring him out and that is to get peace. Help us to get the peace and I will give you peace in this part of this country and also in Nigeria because I am a Nigerian, I took part in the struggle for the independence of this country,” he said.

