South-East Govs, Ohanaeze set up experts team to produce blueprint for joint fund

GOVERNORS of South-East geopolitical zone in conjunction with Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Thursday, set up a renowned team of experts in finance management, capital and human development to produce a blueprint for the immediate development of Igbo land.

The development was a sequel to the joint Project called “Alaigbo Stabilization Fund” constituted by the Igbo governors and the Pan-Igbo group last week.

In a statement by Chief Emeka Attamah the Media Adviser to the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, which was made available to Tribune Online in Enugu on Thursday, stated that members were carefully chosen from the seven Igbo-speaking states and the diaspora for their expertise and track records in their fields of specialisation.

Attamah explained that the list of members of the Committee was released but with some names inadvertently omitted.

His words: “Here is the full list of the Steering Committee which still has a renowned economist and development expert and former Economic Adviser to President Obasanjo, Prof. Osita Ogbu, OON, as its Chairman, while Nnanna Anyim Ude will serve as the Secretary.

“Other members of the Committee are : Mac Atasia, Ike Chioke, Patrick Okigbo, Dr Nick Okoye, Dr Ndy Onukwuesi, Emeka Onwuka, Dave Nwachukwu, Chief Aloysius Ihezie, Dr Bernard Orbika and Ngozi Odumuko.

“Also amongst the Committee are Jerome Okolo, Emeka Ugwu-Oju, Reginald Ihebuzor, Bekuochi Nwawudu, Monye Chuka, Dr Sam Amadi, Dr Joe Abah, Ede Solomon, Barrister Nwachukwu, AVM Obierika, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Prof. Ejiofor (WIC), Prof. Viola Onwuliri, Mr Charles Nwodo, Kalu Onuma and Solomon E. Adima.

“Still on the list are: Uzodinmma Okpara, Chief Tony Okeke, Okey Nwadinobi, Onyeka Onwenu, Mrs Ann Aligwe, Ebere Onwudiwe, Dr Alex Otti, Engineer Chris Okoye, Prof. Barth. Nnaji, ,Oscar Onwudiwe, Emma Onyilofor, Dr Chukwuma Agu, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, AIG Dr (Mrs) Grace Okudo, Ambassador Alex Nwofe, Ben Ezenta, Ebere Enemchukwu, Mazi Osita Okonkwo and Dr Mrs Grace Umezulike.

“Also included are: Dr. Ken C. Nwekpa, Ferdinand Agu, Dr Nwachukwu Anankwenze, Chief Emeka Dire, Amadiebube Robert Mbama, Chief Lorrreta Aniagolu and South East Governors’ Forum Secretariat.

“Letters of the appointment are being sent to these distinguished sons and daughters of Igbo land and the Committee will be inaugurated soon.

