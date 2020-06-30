South-East govs, Ohanaeze Ndigbo set up joint stabilisation fund

GOVERNORS of South-East geopolitical zone in conjunction with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have agreed to set up a Stabilization Fund for the development of Igbo land.

In a statement by Chief Emeka Attamah, Senior Adviser to the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Media/Publicity, Chief John Nwodo, on Monday, explained, “the Fund known as Alaigbo Stabilization Fund is intended to develop Igbo land to the status of Catalonia in Spain and Bayern in Germany”

Attamah further said that a 50-man steering committee made up of experts and professionals in banking, finance and development economics drawn from the diaspora and all the South-East states had been set up to draft the basis of Alaigbo Stabilization Fund and its governance protocol.

According to him, the Committee has as its Chairman a renowned economist and development expert, and former Economic Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Osita Ogbu, while Anyim Ude, will serve as its Secretary.

Chief Nwodo said that the Fund would drive investment in the South East such that every Igbo investor or entrepreneur would want to take advantage of the incentives it would provide.

“It will involve all Igbo sons and daughters at home and the diaspora and contribution by anybody would be an investment from which he will be receiving dividends”

He said that members of the Committee were carefully chosen based on their individual learning, competence and exposure.

Other members of the Committee, he said are Mac Atasia, Ike Chioke, Patrick Okigbo, Nnanna Anyim Ude, Dr Nick Okoye and Dr Ndy Onukwuesi.

“Others are Emeka Onwuka, Dave Nwachukwu, Chief Aloysius Ihezie, Dr Bernard Orbika, Ngozi Odumuko, Jerome Okolo, Emeka Ugwuoju and Reginald Ihebuzor”, he added

Among the Committee members are Ben Nwawudu, Monye Chuka, Dr Sam Amadi, Dr Joe Abah, Ede Solomon, Barrister Nwachukwu, Prof. Ejiofor of WIC and Air Vice Marshall Obierika.

Also included are Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, Charles Nwodo, Kalu Onuma, Solomon E. Adimora, Uzodinmma Okpara, Chief Tony Okeke, Okey Nwadinobi, Onyeka Onwenu, Mrs Ann Aligwe, Ebere Onwudiwe, Emma Onyilofor, AIG Dr (Mrs) Grace Okudo, Dr Chukwuma Agu and Prof.Joy Ezeilo.

On the list are Ambassador Alex Nwofe, Ben Ezenta, Ebere Enemchukwu, Max Osita Okonkwo, Dr Mrs Grace Uwazuike, Dr Ken C. Nwekpa and Dr Ferdinand Agu.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story

NITDA Can Finance Nigeria’s Annual Budget ―Reps Public Account

The House of Representatives says the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has the wherewithal to finance the country’s annual budget if given the necessary environment… Read Full Story

No Fee Is Charged For NIS Recruitment ― CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as no fee was charged for NIS recruitment. The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James… Read Full Story

Inside Ibadan Slums Where Water Scarcity, Open Defecation Thwart Efforts At Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

Ibadan, Nigeria’s third most populous city, wears rusted zinc-roof like a royal hat. Weak bricks, cracked and patchy walls are strewn all about the outskirts of the city. The waft of open sewage soaks the air… Read Full Story

Buhari To Perform Virtual Flag-Off Of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, conduct a virtual flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline construction project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said… Read Full Story

Whistleblower Allegation Of $1bn In Unity Bank Account False ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted claims that it has an account containing $1bn in Unity Bank Plc. In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Jatto Adams, the agency said that the account number being peddled in public glare by the whistleblower… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Over 2 Million Transport Workers In Critical Condition —Wabba

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has cried out that over two million of the congress affiliate members in the road transport sector are worst hit by the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown; and are in critical condition, dying in silence… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission In Ghana

A Ghanaian citizen recently attacked the Nigerian High Commission in the country, demolishing a part of it. Expectedly, the action caused ripples in the diplomatic circles, with some observers wondering what such an action portended for the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, which was until then presumably chummy… Read Full Story

Ending The Cable Tv Profiteering

It was like a movie, watching the proceedings of the Ad Hoc Committee set up by the House of Representatives, to probe the hike of subscription rates by cable television service providers. The Chairman of the said Committee, Hon Unyime Idem, took me back to my Aluta days at Obafemi Awolowo University… Read Full Story