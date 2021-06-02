South-East governors call for probe into Gulak’s death

THE South-East Governors’ Forum has urged security agencies to immediately arrest those responsible for the murder of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain.

This was contained in a statement issued by the chairman of the forum and the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi on Tuesday after a virtual meeting on the security situation in the zone, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The forum described the murder of Gulak in Owerri, Imo State Capital, as a national catastrophe.

“It is with a rude shock that we received the news of the unfortunate death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in the hands of the senseless gunmen.

“We, on behalf of the people of South-East, condemn the act highly and we charge security agencies to immediately deploy their officers and men to arrest the perpetrators and make them face justice. We, however, pray to God to grant the deceased rest in eternity,” the forum said.

The governors condoled with the Gulak’s family, the Adamawa State government and Nigerians in general.

“We assure our fellow northern governors of our commitment to unravel all masterminds of the act.

“The forum urges the public to exercise restraint and allow security agencies continue with their investigations, while assuring that all those involved in the act will be brought to justice,” the forum added.

