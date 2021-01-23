South-East APC leaders meet in Awka, discuss national polity, forthcoming Anambra guber poll

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress APC, in the South-East zone, on Saturday, met at Awka, the Anambra State capital, to discuss on how to sustain its participation in the national polity.

Tribune Online gathered that the meeting had in attendance, Dr Ken Nnamani, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment; Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister for Science and Technology; Dr Uche Ogah, Minster of State for Mines and Steel; Honourable Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education; Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Honourable Elijah Onyiagba, all the zonal officials of the party, National and State Assembly members, all Anambra governorship aspirants and key party stakeholders.

It was also gathered that at the end of the meeting, issues deliberated include how to restructure the party and restore its glory in the region ahead of the November 6 2021 governorship election in Anambra State and 2023 general elections respectively.

Addressing the party supporters, the governor of Imo State and the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the APC remains the beautiful bride that has stood for the people of the Igbo extraction since the return of democratic governance in Nigeria.

He said the South-East leaders of the party have agreed to mobile to ensure that the party emerge victorious in the forthcoming Anambra guber election.

He assured the participants that the party would conduct free, fair and credible primaries and no leader would be allowed to impose any aspirant as a candidate of the party during the primaries.

We can not continue to remain in a political party, APGA with one state endowed with natural and human resources.

So, our coming together today in Awka, is to brainstorm on how to enrol Anambra State into National grid and this will only be achieved through winning Anambra election, the governor added.

Uzodinma, use the opportunity to announce that the governor of Ebonyi state was absent at the event because, he is currently on COVID-19 isolation.

In his brief welcome address, the State Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, assured those who attended the meeting that under his watch, APC would had a very credible primaries.

He urged the party delegates and other supporters to remain loyal and committed to the progress of the party in the zone.

The meeting was hosted by the Anambra State executive of the party.

