South Africans have staged a protest in Pretoria, demanding a ban on Nigerians entering the country, the deportation of undocumented migrants and restrictions on refugee admissions.

The demonstration, organised by anti-migrant group March and March and led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, took place on Wednesday in Sunnyside, a Pretoria suburb with a sizeable Nigerian community popularly known as “Little Lagos”.

The protesters also called on South Africa to withdraw from the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, arguing that the obligations under the agreement were no longer sustainable.

During the demonstration, Ngobese-Zuma challenged Nigerians living in the area over the nickname “Little Lagos”, questioning who authorised them to describe parts of South Africa as Lagos.

The group’s legal representative, Xolani Zuma, accused Nigerians of involvement in drug trafficking and urged the South African government to stop their entry into the country.

The protest comes days after a diplomatic disagreement between Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, and the South African Presidency following the presentation of his Letter of Credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fani-Kayode had alleged that the livestream of the ceremony was stopped while he was delivering his speech, describing the development as disrespectful to Nigeria.

He later announced that the disagreement had been resolved following the intervention of Ramaphosa and an invitation from the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The envoy also disclosed that he had begun engaging South African authorities on issues affecting Nigerians in the country, warning that patience was running thin over repeated attacks on Nigerian citizens.

Although he described those involved in xenophobic attacks as a minority, Fani-Kayode expressed confidence that both countries could resolve their differences without undermining their longstanding relations.

Reacting to the latest demonstration, a former Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Ambassador Usman Sarki, urged both countries to address recurring tensions through diplomatic engagement, mutual respect and reciprocity rather than retaliatory measures.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Wednesday, Sarki said the anti-Nigerian protest should prompt both governments to review their relationship and establish a framework for mutually beneficial coexistence.

He said Nigeria and South Africa must anchor their bilateral relations on “sovereign equality, mutual respect, reciprocity and shared responsibility”, warning that recurring disagreements should not be allowed to undermine their longstanding ties.

According to him, both governments have a responsibility to guarantee the “safety, dignity, rights and legitimate economic interests” of each other’s citizens in accordance with domestic laws and international obligations.

The former diplomat said the two countries should translate their historical solidarity into practical commitments capable of promoting confidence, economic cooperation and regional stability.

He cautioned against measures that could escalate tensions, advocating instead “reciprocity without antagonism, firmness without confrontation, and cooperation founded on mutual respect, equal treatment and shared interests”.

Sarki also called for the disagreements to be addressed through the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission or other existing bilateral platforms.

He said such mechanisms would provide both countries with an opportunity to discuss their differences, ease tensions and develop practical measures to protect their nationals.

“The two countries must guarantee the safety and legitimate interests of each other’s citizens,” he said.

Nigerians have continued to face killings, assaults, harassment and attacks on their businesses in South Africa, with fresh incidents in 2026 renewing concerns over their safety and prompting the Federal Government to evacuate citizens seeking to return home.