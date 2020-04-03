South African rapper, NASTY C, signed to Def Jam

Nasty C, currently themost-streamed South African artiste on Apple Music for four years in a row, has signed an exclusive contract with Def Jam Recordings through a joint venture with Universal Music Africa. Nasty C makes his official US debut with ‘There They Go’, his brand new single that premier­ed last Thursday, on Apple Music Beats1.

‘There They Go,’ with producer Cxdy at the controls, is the first advance track from ‘Zulu man with some power,’ Nasty C’s forthcoming album.

An unstoppable force of nature, 23-year – old youth phenom Nasty C’s profile earned him a berth on the Forbes ‘Africa Under 30’, list, and the prestigious Musician of the Year accolade from GQ magazine.

“Nasty C is a unique and forward-thinking artiste who is at the forefront of a new generation of rappers emerging from Africa,” said Jeff Harleston, interim chairman and CEO, Def Jam Recordings.

“Def Jam is a globally recognised brand synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we are excited to welcome Nasty C – an international star with real vision and talent – into the family.”

“It’s powerful to be a part of the Def Jam family,” said Nasty C. “It’s an iconic record label and has made the careers of many of the artistes I look up to.”

The video for ‘There They Go’ was shot on location in Nasty C’s hometown of Durban, South Africa. Director, Andrew Sandler (who has worked with Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and others) has focused a new lens on the region, where Nasty C’s most recent (second) multi-platinum album ‘Strings and Bling’ was #1 for three consecutive weeks.

With over 120 million streams, ‘Strings And Bling’ was far and away the most streamed South African and African album on the Apple Music streaming platform in Sub-Saharan Africa. The album spawned three multi-platinum singles: ‘King’, ‘Jungle’, and the radio smash, ‘SMA’, as well as the platinum title track, ‘Strings And Bling’. A further 14 songs off the album were certified gold.

Additionally, he boasts brand endorsement affiliations with top-shelf companies Puma, Red Bull, and Mercedes.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE