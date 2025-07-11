South African Police arrest Nigerian man over alleged drug dealing

A Nigerian man, Patrick Onjejeke, has been arrested by the Police in South Africa and charged to Court after being caught allegedly with seven plastic bags containing heroin, Cat, and cocaine.

The South African Police Service, in a statement via its website and official X account, on Friday, disclosed that the 39-year-old Onjejeke was arrested during a targeted operation conducted by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

The statement added that the arrest followed credible information received about the suspect allegedly transporting illicit drugs from Polokwane to Mokopane in a white Hyundai.

Continuing, the Police said the drugs discovered on Onjejeke were estimated to be around R100, 000-00.

The statement reads, “A 39-year-old Nigerian national, Patrick Onjejeke, appeared before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court today, Friday, 11 July 2025, on a charge of dealing in drugs following his arrest during a targeted operation conducted by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

“The arrest stems from an intelligence-driven operation carried out on Thursday, 10 July 2025 at around 18:10. Police received credible information regarding a suspect allegedly transporting illicit drugs from Polokwane to Mokopane in a white Hyundai. The vehicle was located in Thabo Mbeki Street, near Evergreen Junior Campus, and was promptly intercepted.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of seven plastic bags containing heroin, Cat, and cocaine drugs, with an estimated combined street value of R100 000-00. The suspect, who is a foreign national, was immediately arrested on the scene.”

The South African Police added that the suspect has been remanded and the case postponed to Monday, 14 July 2025 for a formal bail application.

