South Africa tavern teen deaths caused by suffocation

The findings of the toxicology report into the mysterious deaths of 21 young South Africans – mostly teenagers – suggest that they suffocated due to overcrowding, their families say. (BBC)

Officials from the health department have been briefing the families of those who died while partying at the Enyobeni tavern in East London in June.

After waiting for more than two months, the parents of the young victims who collapsed while dancing at a popular Eastern Cape nightspot have said they’ve been left with more questions than answers.

Health department officials have declined to publicly disclose the cause of death, saying the matter was confidential.

The families of the victims were briefed separately. But the credibility of the report, which has been presented to the families, has been brought into question by relatives who said they weren’t satisfied with what government officials have told them.

They’ve said they would seek legal advice.

This comes after it emerged that traces of methanol, which is a poisonous chemical normally used in manufacturing cleaning detergents, was found in all the victims’ bodies, according to a press briefing by the Eastern Cape clinical service in July.

A forensic pathologist also said the initial autopsy report ruled out binge drinking, carbon monoxide poisoning and a stampede as possible causes of death.

The tavern owner, who is facing charges of violating South Africa’s liquor laws and selling alcohol to minors, is expected to appear in court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

It’s unclear if more charges will be added.

