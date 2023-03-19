South African police have said that the planned opposition protests on Monday are not a mere shutdown but an attempt to overthrow the government.

The opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is organising nationwide marches to protest against the country’s power crisis and has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, disclosed on Friday while briefing media on security plans to deal with the proposed protests.

“This is an attempt to overthrow the government. This is not a shutdown, but it’s anarchy.

“The magnitude of threats differs from other planned shutdowns and that is why we have to be extra vigilant,” Mkhwanazi was quoted by local media as saying.

He said police have received no notices of any planned gatherings in the province, adding that over 18,000 security officers would be deployed during the march, eNCA TV reported.

President Ramaphosa on Thursday warned that anarchy will not be tolerated during the protests and called on security forces to “defend our people”.

He said the only way to get him out of office and power is through a vote.

