South Africa, Nigeria set to forge common goal to isolate criminals in two countries

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Thami Mseleku, on Monday, called for a concerted effort between Nigeria and South Africa to isolate criminals creating a bad image for the two countries, saying there is an urgent need to activate the Early Warning System (EAS) under the Bi-National Commission signed by the two countries to stem the tide of criminality.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, the envoy disclosed this when he led a delegation of South African officials to pay a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NIDCOM, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa in her office in Abuja.

He explained that under the system, security and intelligence network, as well as people-to-people relations, would be greatly achieved.

“So, all these rumours labelling Nigerians as criminals are not true just as not all South Africans are xenophobic in nature,” he explained.

Ambassador Mseleku alleged that some politicians were behind some of the crises in South Africa, using it for political gains against Nigerians.

He debunked the rumour in social media that Nigerians have been asked to vacate the country, saying Nigerians are excelling in all fields of human endeavours in South Africa contributing to its national development.

Receiving the Envoy in her office, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa said that many Nigerians are in South Africa contributing to both the national development of the two countries.

She said that lack of knowledge on the part of some people in South Africa was responsible for the xenophobic attacks on the blacks, stressing that the commission is ready to work with the High Commissioner to nip it in the bud.

