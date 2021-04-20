South Africa climbs up world mobile data affordability rankings

THE cost of mobile data in South Africa is in decline. According to Ekasi Esports, the nation climbed from 148th to 136th place in 2020, based on the price of a gig of mobile data.

In May 2020, one gigabyte of mobile data costs R88, according to United Kingdom price comparison website Cable.co.uk. By the end of the year, the price had dropped to R39 with South Africa cheaper than developed countries such as the US, Canada and New Zealand. SA’s mobile data cost is now at par with Germany and Japan.

South African mobile data still has some way to go before becoming a contender for the top spot in affordability which is currently occupied by Israel where a gig of data costs just five US cents.

Initiatives by the Competition Commission and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa to reduce the cost to communicate are bearing fruit and further mobile data price reductions can be expected as progress continues with the assignment of spectrum suitable for mobile data services.

The current pandemic has demonstrated that remote access to affordable high-speed data boosts the real-world quality of life and underscores the gap between the connectivity-haves and connectivity-have-nots.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident ; Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident ; Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident.