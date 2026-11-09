South Africa arrests nine foreigners over alleged plans to join Russia-Ukraine war

South African police have arrested nine foreign nationals suspected of attempting to travel from the country to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested late on Sunday at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport and a nearby hotel in the Bruma neighbourhood, police said on Monday.

According to the South African Police Service, the arrests followed an intelligence-led investigation involving Interpol, local law enforcement agencies and international security partners.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspects were allegedly preparing to board flights out of the country when officers intervened.

Authorities, however, did not disclose the nationalities of the suspects or establish publicly which side of the conflict they allegedly intended to join.

The nine are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on charges relating to the alleged contravention of South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

The law prohibits mercenary activities and regulates military assistance provided to parties involved in foreign conflicts, including recruitment and training.

The legislation also applies to foreign nationals operating within South Africa.

The arrests come amid growing concerns about the recruitment of Africans to fight in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Some recruits have reportedly been attracted through promises of well-paid civilian employment, security training and other benefits before being sent to the battlefield.

South Africa has previously investigated allegations involving the recruitment of its citizens to join Russia’s military.

One such case involved Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, who was accused of helping recruit 17 South African men under the promise of security training. She denied wrongdoing and was not formally charged.

In a separate case, radio presenter Nonkululeko Mantula was charged in late 2025 over allegations that she recruited four South African men to join Russia’s military.

Concerns have also been reported in other African countries. Zimbabwean authorities said earlier this year that some citizens had been killed in the conflict, while Kenya reported that more than 1,000 of its nationals had been recruited to fight for Russia.

The latest arrests highlight growing efforts by African governments to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the conflict through recruitment networks.

South African police said the operation demonstrated cooperation between domestic and international law enforcement agencies in addressing activities that violate the country’s foreign military assistance laws.

The suspects are expected to face the court as investigations continue.

(apnews)