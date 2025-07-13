‘Source of inspiration,’ Tinubu celebates Wole Soyinka at 91

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, describing him as a “source of inspiration” as the globally acclaimed writer and activist clocks 91 years.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu lauded Soyinka’s enduring contributions to literature, education, cultural diplomacy, and Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He hailed the literary icon as “an uncommon patriot” whose works and actions continue to influence generations of writers, scholars, and rights advocates across the world.

“I rejoice with Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on reaching another year and praise his continuing service and contributions to our nation’s development,” Tinubu said. “Professor Soyinka is an uncommon patriot who has continued to demonstrate his undying love for our country.”

The President said the 1986 Nobel Prize winner remains a towering figure in Nigeria’s intellectual and cultural space, adding that his life’s work has been a gift to the nation and humanity.

“Even at the grand old age, he continues to be a source of inspiration to fellow citizens and people around the world. We are grateful for his long years of service to Nigeria and humanity,” he added.

Tinubu also reflected on his personal relationship with the revered playwright, expressing deep appreciation for their shared engagements over the years.

“I value my association with Professor Soyinka and several collaborations to advance the progress and development of Nigeria,” he noted.

“On this special day that marks the beginning of the journey into the last decade of his centennial, I wish Professor Wole Soyinka good health and more years in sound mind.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE