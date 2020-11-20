Sound Sultan, ID Cabasa, Puffy T become judges for Ariya Repete ‘Omoluabi special’

Nigeria’s talent hunt competition for indigenous budding Fuji artiste, Ariya Repete has listed Sound Sultan, ID Cabasa and Puffy T as judges for this year’s edition tagged ‘Omoluabi special’ which is set to go live on television on November 22.

Marking its eighth anniversary this year, the competition will celebrate amazing indigenous talents from South-Western Nigeria with the likes of VJ Adams as host, and Sound Sultan as a key judge. Also, this year’s edition will engage well-celebrated stars and Goldberg ambassadors, Olamide Adedeji and Odunlade Adekola.

Following the completion of virtual selection of 21 shortlisted participants including 12 past winners, Ariya Repete will be broadcast on TV live, starting from November 22, 2020. These exciting episodes will be aired every Sunday on Soundcity TV and ONTV, showcasing contestants who will jostle for the cash prize of three million naira.

The organisers have also announced a twist to this year’s competition, allowing fans to lend their voices in the eviction of contestants every week through an online voting process.

Speaking on the new edition, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream brands, Omotunde Adenusi said, ‘’Ariya Repete is a very special platform that allows us to showcase and celebrate the very best talents in Nigeria. Over the years, we have been able to delight our consumers with this initiative as well as provide some unforgettable memories for a lot of winners and viewers of past editions. We hope to make this edition filled with even more enjoyment’.

“Goldberg has become a brand that has evolved from celebrating cultural beliefs to a brand that believes in sustaining our traditional values as a way to reshape the future. The Yoruba music landscape has evolved, with the infusion of musical genres like hip-hop, Afropop, jazz and the likes. Presently, Yoruba hip-hop takes the stage as one of the fastest-growing music genres in Nigeria, hence the need for the genre to be promoted by Ariya Repete”.

