Soun lauds President Buhari on new polytechnic in Ogbomoso

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Ayede, Ogbomoso and a take-off grant of N2 billion for the new institution.

Describing the decision as a welcome and timely development, Soun noted that the giant developmental strides of the federal government were worthy of commendation.

He added that Ogbomosoland comprising five local governments will benefit immensely from the newly established higher institution in the areas of wealth creation, employment generation, human capital development and economic growth.

Oba Oyewumi, while congratulating sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland on this remarkable achievement, called on government at all levels to make education a priority in their policy thrust in order to build a prosperous society.

In a statement he personally signed, the nonagenarian traditional ruler called on the host community to support the technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) who will be visiting to identify and assess the readiness of the site for commencement of academic activities in earnest.

