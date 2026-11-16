Soun endorses Adekanmbi, Open-Salawu, pledges support for APM ticket

“One of the few people who prevented us from making mistakes when we first got on this throne was Engr. Muftau Open-Salawu. He called my attention to certain things that would have become major issues for us.

“Some I took immediate corrections; some I did not listen to him, but it is on record that he called my attention to them,” the monarch said.

Oba Olaoye, who noted that Open-Salawu was a chief of the palace, said his loyalty to Ogbomoso and the traditional institution had earned him the monarch’s confidence.

“For his loyalty to this town and to this palace, we are also assuring you of our support, loyalty, and prayers that you and your principal shall emerge victorious in the election,” he added.

Speaking on Adekanmbi’s leadership credentials, the monarch said he had taken time to research his background and public service record, particularly his role as chairman of the committee overseeing the upgrade of Ibadan Airport.

He said: “When you (Adekanmbi) were announced as the Chairman of Ibadan Airport upgrade, I was wondering why they were disturbing this young man, but I took my time to research about your person.

“From my research, I got to know you had served this state as a commissioner. From your work as the Chairman of the airport, it showed that you are not only competent but also suitable and qualified to lead this state.”

The traditional ruler, however, urged Adekanmbi to consider strengthening the role of traditional rulers in grassroots development if elected governor.

He also advised the APM candidate to place the welfare of residents at the centre of his administration and ensure that promises made during the electioneering campaign were fulfilled if given the mandate.

Earlier, Adekanmbi said the delegation visited the palace to seek the monarch’s blessings and prayers for Oyo State as the party intensified its campaign ahead of the 2027 election.

“We are here to seek your blessings as we continue in the campaigns for the 2027 election. We also want you to pray for Oyo State, as our father, that God will choose a better person who will sustain the tempo and take Oyo State to a better place,” he said.

In his remarks, Open-Salawu described his emergence as Adekanmbi’s running mate as an opportunity for the entire Ogbomoso community rather than a personal or family achievement.

He called on indigenes and residents of the ancient town to embrace the political opportunity, saying the deputy governorship ticket should serve as a platform for attracting development, progress and greater opportunities to Ogbomoso.

According to him, the opportunity should not be restricted to his immediate family but should be pursued in the collective interest of the town and its people.