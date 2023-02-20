By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

IN tune with its mandate of preparing and promoting national, regional and international standards for products, measurements and services, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has announced plans to unleash a massive calibration service campaign across the country.

The agency’s Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, disclosed this at the inauguration of the mobile calibrate vehicles and measurement equipment, held in Lagos, recently.

He stated that besides ensuring standards, the inauguration of the equipment would go a long way in supporting the agency, in its bid to drive industrialisation, and enhance the fortunes of the Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Salim added that one of the strategies the agency would be deploying to achieve its calibration exercise, would be by expanding its services through mobile laboratory facilities, noting that by imbibing the culture of regular calibration of equipment, operators in the industry would be able to get it right.

He also expressed the optimism that the agency’s state- of- the- art mobile calibration services, would effectively serve remote areas, and enhance the nation’s economic growth .

“The benefits of calibration would help to ensure compliance, monitor the control of substandard products across the country, promote mass production for industries and businesses, facilitate transactions in business, trade and commerce and fast track overall industrial growth, especially development of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country,” Salim added.

He stated further that calibration would provide access to new markets, prevent trade barriers, open up global market, increase market share and productivity; while also reducing costs, minimising errors and guaranteeing consistency and uniformity of product.

The SON’s boss added that the agency would be engaging in massive public awareness to promote and protect safety, while also highlighting the importance of calibration to improving the quality of lives in general.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General, Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, described Public Private Partnership (PPP) as the surest path to attaining an enduring economy that would take care of Nigeria’s over 200 million population.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE