SON to enforce mandatory energy labels on appliances from January 2027

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it will begin full enforcement of mandatory energy performance standards and labelling for selected household appliances from January 2027 to reduce energy consumption, protect consumers and promote the importation of more energy-efficient products into the country.

The Group Head, Electrical/Electronics Standards and Desk Officer, SON Mandatory Energy Labelling Scheme (SONMELS), Engr. John Bature Francis, disclosed this at the 2026 China-Africa Standardization Cooperation Conference and the Second China-Africa Automotive Standards and Regulations Cooperation Dialogue in Beijing, China.

The China-Africa Standardization Cooperation Conference and the Second China-Africa Automotive Standards and Regulations Cooperation Dialogue, held in Beijing, brought together standardisation institutions, government representatives and industry stakeholders to strengthen cooperation in standards development, regulatory alignment and industrial capacity building.

Francis, who presented Nigeria’s progress, challenges and opportunities under the SONMELS, said the scheme was designed to ensure that energy-consuming appliances meet prescribed minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) and carry labels showing their energy efficiency ratings.

He explained that the first phase of mandatory enforcement would cover household refrigerators, air conditioners and lighting products, while other categories, including commercial refrigerators, distribution transformers, set-top boxes and washing machines, would be covered under subsequent phases.

According to him, Nigeria has established eight Nigerian Industrial Standards covering seven product groups, with the first phase of the scheme providing the regulatory framework for manufacturers and importers to comply with the prescribed requirements.

He said the implementation was backed by the National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy approved in 2015, the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan, the revised National Energy Policy and National Energy Master Plan of 2022, as well as the Nigeria Cooling Action Plan.

Francis said the 2026 SONMELS Regulations, made pursuant to the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act 2015, would strengthen enforcement from the point of entry into the country to the final point of sale.

He noted that the energy efficiency initiative could significantly reduce electricity demand and environmental emissions, citing projections under Nigeria’s Cooling Action Plan that stronger minimum energy performance standards could reduce energy demand from domestic refrigerators by 33 per cent and air conditioners by 24 per cent.

The projections also indicated that emissions from air conditioning could decline by 38 per cent, equivalent to about 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

However, Francis identified weak enforcement of previous regulations, the influx of substandard and obsolete appliances, inadequate testing facilities, limited market surveillance and consumer preference for cheaper products as major challenges confronting the initiative.

He disclosed that about 75 per cent of the value of household appliance imports into Nigeria came from China, making cooperation between both countries important to the successful implementation of the scheme.

He also revealed that a market assessment conducted under the Nigeria Cooling Action Plan found that all the 145 air conditioner models and 110 refrigerator models surveyed did not carry the mandatory energy labels.

According to him, although 77 per cent of consumers were aware of energy-efficient fans, only 48 per cent owned one, indicating that purchasing decisions were still largely influenced by the initial cost of appliances rather than their long-term energy consumption.

On implementation progress, Francis said SON had opened product registration for air conditioners, refrigerators and lighting products, while technical committees had endorsed minimum energy performance standards for additional products, including motors, fans, televisions and water heaters.

He added that the organisation was strengthening its testing and certification infrastructure through a web-based product registration system, a mobile application and testing arrangements with laboratories accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 requirements.

An air conditioner bioclimatic test chamber supported by the German government-funded GIZ Nigeria Energy Support Programme was also being commissioned to strengthen local testing capacity.

The SON official said the first three registered air conditioner models under the scheme were exhibited at the Second Manufacturers Energy Security and Energy Efficiency Summit held in Lagos on November 3 and 4, 2026.