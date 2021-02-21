SON to deploy enterprise planning system to automate, integrate operations

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed that it is considering the adoption of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System to fully automate and integrate it’s operations nationwide.

In a communique issued at the end of the management retreat in Calabar, the Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim expressed the organization’s commitment to the effective deployment of information and communication technology towards becoming a high performing agency.

He stated that “the agency according to the communique would consider the adoption of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System to fully automate and integrate its operations nationwide in order to achieve more effective and efficient service delivery.

“SON would institute an efficient, open, transparent and effective performance measuring mechanism, as well as a reward and sanctions programme to ensure accountability.”

He stressed that SON “will strengthen its supervisory role over its stakeholders, to ensure that all its certified products deliver value for money to consumers while also tracking manufacturers and importers that use fake SON certification marks as well as a logo for prosecution.”

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Rilwan Fashina, Salim also said the agency has resolved to adopt additional approaches including data analytics, risk-based assessment, outcome-focused regulation, collaborative, coordinated and proactive enforcement among others.

He reaffirmed SON’s commitment to the effective implementation of the National Quality Policy recently approved by the Federal Executive Council as well as the Nigerian National Standardization Strategy to provide adequate support for economic development.

