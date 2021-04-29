SON to clampdown on substandard steel market in Nigeria

By Tyavzua Saanyol - Abuja
SON-NMI re-equips to protect Nigerian, substandard steel market in Nigeria
DG, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim

The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has revealed that it is putting measures in place to fully clampdown on substandard steel products in Nigeria.

Speaking at the meeting with South-South and South-East region of Steel manufacturers and dealers in Asaba, the Director-General of SON, Farouk Salim noted that, “after the expiration of the three months ultimatum to dealers in steel, the agency will commence full-scale enforcement, to rid factories and markets of substandard steel rods and anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.”

He urged steel manufacturers to uphold quality and standards in the production of their products.

The DG said standards and quality steel products would ensure large market shares for businesses and companies which in turn would lead to high revenue earnings, job opportunities and export promotion.

The DG said: “So, we are appealing to you all in the steel industry to cooperate with SON so that wealth and value can be created.”

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Mr. Bola Fashina, Salim urged manufacturers to “do the right thing, do not cut corners. The benefits of standards and quality products to the economy can lead to healthy lives, safer environment, employment generation and industrial growth.”

He further charged the manufacturers and dealers to come together and form an organised union or association for self-regulation.

“Some of you are complaining that there is unfairness in the enforcement. The only way we can make sure we have uniform approach to everything and deal with you properly is when you form a union,” he said.

The statement said Mr Nnemeka Onwuzuluike, Chairman Iron Dealers Association Onitsha urged the Federal Government to make the manufacturers weigh the iron bars and issue receipts to identify the company easily.

