SON moves to boost Nigerian export, insists on accurate caliberation of products

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is seeking to boost Nigerian export through caliberation of products manufactured in the country in order to fall in line with international best practices as a means of enabling goods produced in Nigeria to compete favorably at the global market.

Speaking in Abeokuta at the weekend, the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, warned manufacturers to desist from patronising quacks who claim to have calibration certificate, noting that these unscrupulous individuals do not have the competence and authority to carry out calibration according to international standards.

He said that the National Metrology Institute (NMI), represented Nigeria in all matters of metrology, noting that the highest accuracy standard of measurement in Nigeria was traceable to the institute.

Salim explained that NMI has the state-of-the-art equipment and staff trained to carry out these services according to international best practices in Nigeria..

“These unscrupulous people do not do calibration and Nigerians should be very careful at the request they are entertaining, because those who are not adding value to them cannot help them to grow.

“So we need to show that calibration is done according to International Organisation for Legal Metrology (IOLM) recommendations.”

He emphasised that the machines must be calibrated to achieve equity in business while also ensuring that products do not fall short of the requirements of the standards.

“The consumers will get value for their money, the manufacturers will be happy because they are producing their products to meet the requirements of SON and that means that Nigerians will be happy to use these products,” he said.

He added: that “Metrology ensures that all the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) for Nigeria’s economic development stands.

“For every component of infrastructural development projects to stand, measurement must be accurate, traceable to the highest level of measurement instruments in Nigeria and these are stored in the institute.”

He noted that the NMI had the capacity to handle such measurements in the areas of mass and related quantities such as pressure, volume, temperature, metrology in chemistry, electrical measurements, dimensions, lengths and all the other parameters that could help Nigeria achieve economic development.

“NMI is there to help industries grow, to help government grow and to give value for money spent by Nigerian consumers whenever they are carrying out purchases, carrying out contractual agreements and carrying out measurement in practice.

“SON is proud to equip the NMI to serve Nigerians in the areas of measurements,” he said

Highlighting some of its economic benefits, he said metrology facilitates transactions in trade and commerce, serves as a pillar for the development of science, helps in the determination of major physical and chemical constants and bring about development of technology to a nation and promotes mass production in industries.





He also said that metrology serves as a catalyst for compliance monitoring and control of substandard products in a nation.

According to him, it has been generally accepted that there is a direct relationship between the accurate measurement capability and industrial development of a country.

He added that the role and benefit of calibration improve health of citizens and ensure safe environment, promotes improved quality of MSME products, process and services, improves health of citizens and ensure safe environment

“Metrology helps conserve foreign exchange that would have been paid to foreign NMIs, full collection of government excise and taxes based on accurate measurement, boost country’s export base by promoting improved quality of products”.

He concluded that NMI under his leadership had been properly equipped to carry out some major jobs in the oil industry equipment on Pressure and Temperature.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…