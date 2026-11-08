SON joins NESS technical committee, set to boost non-oil exports

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has been approved as a member of the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) Technical Committee.

SON described the development as a major boost to its role in certifying Nigerian products for international markets.

In a statement signed by its management, the agency explained that its inclusion recognised its statutory mandate to ensure the quality, safety and conformity of Nigerian products, particularly those intended for export.

According to the statement, SON’s membership of the committee would strengthen the role of export conformity assessment in the country’s trade framework. It would also facilitate the integration of the SON Export Certificate Programme (SONEXCAP) into the National Single Window and improve coordination among agencies involved in export supervision.

The statement said the milestone went beyond institutional recognition, adding that the development would help make Nigerian products more competitive in international markets, build confidence in made-in-Nigeria goods and advance the country’s non-oil sector.

NESS was established under the Pre-shipment Inspection of Exports Act of 1996. Under the scheme, goods leaving Nigeria are inspected before shipment by government-appointed agents.

The scope of the scheme was later expanded in 2007 to cover more products.