Operatives of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps ( So-Safe), have arrested a 38-year-old, Matthew Ifeanyi, for hacking his 100-year-old father, Anthony Nnadike, to death in Olorunda area of the state.

The incident happened at Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko, in the state’s Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the suspect killed his father over the victim’s inability to produce the sum of N70,000 kept with him since July 2022.

This was contained in a state issued on Wednesday through the office of So Safe State Commander, Soji Ganzallo and signed by Moruf Yusuf, the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps.

The statement reads, “On Tuesday, 29th. August, information got to Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command that at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area, a middle-aged man was said to have been attacking his biological father with cutlass”.

“Ifeanyi, during preliminary investigation, was said to have allegedly confessed to the killing of his father over his inability to refund the sum of N70,000 entrusted in his care on 22nd July 2022.

He confessed that he was forced to commit the condemnable act, having resigned from his previous job to embark on a business, but his father could not provide him with the money.

The suspect was said to have been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Sango Divisional Headquarters, for further investigation and prosecution.

