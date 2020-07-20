SON gives reasons for new international standards on electromedical equipment

STANDARDS Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has described the adoption of sixteen (16) international standards on essential electro-medical equipment, recently, by the Nigerian National Mirror/Technical Committee on Electromedical Equipment, as part of continuous measures at tackling the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria,
The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma Esq, at a virtual meeting with the committee, recently, explained that demands for the production and consumption of quality, safe and dependable medical equipment and systems in their varied brands, had continued to increase, due to emergency demands foisted on medical systems globally.
This, he added, had consequently challenged National Standards development bodies to ensure the availability of standards in order to continuously save lives.
Aboloma, who was represented by the Director, Standards Development Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, explained that the sixteen International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)/International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standards have become global requirements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aboloma assured the Committee of SON’s commitment to continuously guarantee availability of standards, create awareness and promote strict implementation and compliance in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and regulatory authorities.
He stated that the development and subsequent implementation and enforcement of the 16 standards when approved by the Standards Council would among others, encourage and support local production of medical devices, equipment and systems.
Commenting on the sixteen IEC/ISO standards, Chairman of the National Mirror/Technical Committee, Dr. Ayodele Esan pledged the members’ commitment to ensuring that the highest standards were adhered to.
