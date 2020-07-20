SON gives reasons for new international standards on electromedical equipment

STANDARDS Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has described the adoption of sixteen (16) international standards on essential electro-medical equipment, recently, by the Nigerian National Mirror/Technical Committee on Electromedical Equipment, as part of continuous measures at tackling the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria,

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma Esq, at a virtual meeting with the committee, recently, explained that demands for the production and consumption of quality, safe and dependable medical equipment and systems in their varied brands, had continued to increase, due to emergency demands foisted on medical systems globally.

This, he added, had consequently challenged National Standards development bodies to ensure the availability of standards in order to continuously save lives.

Aboloma, who was represented by the Director, Standards Development Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, explained that the sixteen International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)/International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standards have become global requirements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aboloma assured the Committee of SON’s commitment to continuously guarantee availability of standards, create awareness and promote strict implementation and compliance in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and regulatory authorities.

He stated that the development and subsequent implementation and enforcement of the 16 standards when approved by the Standards Council would among others, encourage and support local production of medical devices, equipment and systems.

Commenting on the sixteen IEC/ISO standards, Chairman of the National Mirror/Technical Committee, Dr. Ayodele Esan pledged the members’ commitment to ensuring that the highest standards were adhered to.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPERTS have said Nigerians should expect more coronavirus infections with attendant death may rise to hit the threshold of 10,000, even as the pandemic continues to ravage the country and other… Read Full Story

ERSTWHILE Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori has denied the allegation of ‘gross insubordination’ levelled against him by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) sequel to the directive issued to all the staff who have attained 35 years of service and 60 years of age to… Read Full Story

RESIDENTS of Lagos State may have to devise ingenious means of grappling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as galloping inflation hits practically everything needed for daily survival in the state of excellence, especially prices of foodstuffs… Read Full Story

Seriously, I wasn’t expecting it because I didn’t really understand it. Though I knew my father was a high Chief and very important in the town in Ado Ekiti, I didn’t really know the traditional attachment of the title that he held. So, when they mooted the idea of me being a regent, I just thought it was an ordinary title in… Read Full Story

MADAM Alice Akinyele-Olumide is a rare bird, especially in an age when life is nasty, brutish and short. At age 101 which she clocked four months ago, she is still strong and active. It is sheer grace in a country where, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), life expectancy for women stands at 54 years and less for men… Read Full Story

I am not in any way different from other children who came from a challenging background. I may be able to say few things today because God has crowned my effort, not that I am better than others. It was a very tough journey but perseverance saw me through. During my university days, I can tell you that I was we… Read Full Story

HASSANA, wife of Zakawanu Garuba, late former Speaker of Edo State and her driver were on Saturday abducted on Lokoja/Okene road by unknown gunmen on their way to Auchi, Kogi State for the funeral of her husband who died in the early hours of Saturday of suspected COVID-19… Read Full Story

AFTER many months of denial, the rift between Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, came to the fore penultimate week, when the latter was stopped from moving… Read Full Story

In this interview with Ondo State Deputy Governor, Honourable Agboola Ajayi, speaks to HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on his chances in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, the gang up against him, his plans and vision for the state if he wins the governorship race… Read Full Story

The federal and state governments have been called upon to work with other relevant stakeholders to activate the anti-same-sex law as a means to stem the rising cases of lesbianism across the country. A women rights social empowerment group, Women In Need Support Initiative (WINSI), made the call in a statement by its… Read Full Story

We are very determined to reposition the NDCC. I think the root of the problem are the years of corruption; endemic corruption. Mr President is very determined to leave a legacy of having an NDCC that is free of corruption. For me, I believe strongly that we shall achieve the objective… Read Full Story